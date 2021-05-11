Saratoga Springs man accused of trying to remove woman from car to steal vehicle

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday after police said he attempted to force a person out of a car to steal it.

Officers of the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to the area of West Avenue and Washington Street at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was “attacking cars,” police said.

Upon arrival, the officers saw a man, later identified as 19-year-old Colby C. Flood, in the roadway of West Avenue. Officers attempted to speak with Flood but he did not respond.

Officers provided traffic control as other officers followed him as he moved around, according to a news release.

Flood then began to run and jumped into the open passenger window of a vehicle on West Avenue. Once inside, Flood is accused of attempting to force a 48-year-old woman out of her car to take the vehicle. The driver was removed from the car and officers arrested Flood.

The woman had minor injuries.

Police do not believe Flood had any weapons.