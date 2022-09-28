 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Springs man accused of rape

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a person under the age of 15.

Jason M. Storms, 44, was charged with felony counts of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act as well as a misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

State police obtained a warrant to search Storms’ home with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and Troop G Computer Crime Unit. During the investigation, investigators identified a victim who Storms allegedly sexually assaulted years prior in Colonie.

Storms was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $25,000 bond.

