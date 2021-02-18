Saratoga Springs man accused of pushing elderly Walmart employee

HALFMOON — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he pushed an employee at the Walmart in Halfmoon.

Nicholas F. Flannery, 51, is accused of assaulting the employee, who is over 65 years old.

The employee was attempting to get Flannery to use a main entrance rather than an emergency exit he was trying to use, according to police.

The employee fell and fractured a wrist.

Flannery was charged with second-degree assault-injuring a victim 65 or older.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Halfmoon Town Court on March 3 at 7 p.m.

