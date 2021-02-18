 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saratoga Springs man accused of pushing elderly Walmart employee
0 comments

Saratoga Springs man accused of pushing elderly Walmart employee

{{featured_button_text}}

HALFMOON — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he pushed an employee at the Walmart in Halfmoon.

Nicholas F. Flannery, 51, is accused of assaulting the employee, who is over 65 years old.

The employee was attempting to get Flannery to use a main entrance rather than an emergency exit he was trying to use, according to police.

The employee fell and fractured a wrist.

Flannery was charged with second-degree assault-injuring a victim 65 or older.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Halfmoon Town Court on March 3 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lindsey Godfrey pleads guilty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News