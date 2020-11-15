Saratoga Springs man accused of driving drunk, striking jogger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police arrested a Saratoga Springs man on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and striking a jogger, causing serious injury.

At about 9 a.m., the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a personal injury accident on Ballston Avenue just south of Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police that a vehicle had struck a jogger and left the scene.

Officers located the jogger, 72-year-old Andrew Fincke, on the east shoulder of Ballston Avenue, according to a news release. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle.

The investigation showed that the Fincke was jogging north on the east side of Ballston Avenue well right of the travel lanes. Patrick F. Phelan, 53, allegedly swerved right into the shoulder, struck Fincke and then left the scene of the accident.

Fincke was transported to Albany Medical Center with head trauma and internal injuries as a result of the accident, police said.

Another officer was able to locate the red 2019 Jeep Renegade traveling on Broadway and stopped the vehicle.

Phelan was charged with felonies of second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

He also faces misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated-first offense, aggravated DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater and a violation of refusal to take a breath test.