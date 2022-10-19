Saratoga Springs man accused of burglarizing Queensbury business

QUEENSBURY — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing a Queensbury business.

Anthony T. Putnam, 33, of Daniels Corner Mobile Home Park, was charged with felony counts of third-degree burglar and third-degree criminal mischief.

As part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit were able to link Putnam to the burglary via DNA, according to a news release.

Putnam was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.