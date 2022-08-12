 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saratoga Springs hunter gets probation for firing at vehicle

Rolland G. Gibbs

SARATOGA — A Saratoga Springs man was sentenced on Thursday to 5 years of probation for shooting at a vehicle while hunting last November.

Rolland G. Gibbs, 63, was arrested last Nov. 9 after police said he was attempting to illegally hunt a deer from his location in the area of Homestead Road in the town of Saratoga. Gibbs fired his weapon across the two-lane highway and struck the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Saratoga Hospital and released.

Gibbs was charged with felony first-degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor third-degree assault. He was also cited for numerous violations of state Environmental Conservation Law.

He had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in April to felony first-degree reckless endangerment in satisfaction of the charges.

