Saratoga police investigating four robberies

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating four robberies reported in the city since Saturday.

The first robbery took place on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Super Smoke N’ Save at 109 West Ave. The other three robberies took place on Monday – at XtraMart at 154 South Broadway at 1:45 a.m.; at I Love NY Pizza at 26 Congress St. at 4:22 p.m.; and at Post Time Wine & Spirits at 170 South Broadway at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

In each case, a single man the establishment and demanded cash. A weapon was not observed in any of the incidents. No force was used and police are not aware of any injuries during any of the robberies. Investigators are working to identify the person involved. Police believe it is the same suspect because of the similarity in the description of the man and the circumstances of each robbery.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of reported robberies when they took place and has information to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800. People may call 518-584-TIPS to remain anonymous. Further information will be shared as the investigation progresses.

