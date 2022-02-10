Saratoga man pleads guilty to drug charges, aggravated identity theft

ALBANY — The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday announced that a Saratoga man pleaded guilty a number of charges, highlighted by the distribution of methamphetamine through the mail.

Matthan Carroll, 36, pleaded guilty to making fake government identification documents, using the identification information of others to open a U.S. post office box, aggravated identity theft and distributing methamphetamine.

According to a news release, Carroll admitted to selling 277.41 grams of methamphetamine and sending a portion through the mail. He also admitted to opening a P.O. box in Clifton Park using other people's personal identifying information without their permission in order to receive mail shipments of methamphetamine.

Carroll also admitted to making two fake government identification documents. For one of the documents, he used another person's information without their permission, according to the news release.

Carroll faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum life sentence and a fine of up to $10 million. The aggravated identity theft conviction carries with it a mandatory two-year term of imprisonment to be imposed consecutive to any other prison term.

Carroll also faces a term of supervised release of at least five years, which could run for life. Sentencing is set for June 9, and will take place in Albany before Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby.

Carroll's case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Powers.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistance was provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

