Saratoga man charged with burglary, criminal mischief after domestic incident

WILTON — Police arrested a Saratoga man on burglary and criminal mischief charges on Sunday during a domestic incident.

Earl T. Walsh Jr., 27, is accusing of arriving at a residence and entering the house as the victim hid. The victim and Walsh got into a verbal argument and he allegedly prevented the victim from contacting law enforcement, police said.

Walsh then left the scene of the incident and was later taken into custody. He was charged with felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Walsh was scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court on Tuesday at 4 p.m.