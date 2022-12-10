Saratoga County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam reportedly occurring at area restaurants.

An unknown caller claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office has been contacting businesses stating he is investigating a counterfeit currency complaint. The caller has personal information about the store employees including in at least one case the employee’s full name, date of birth, Social Security number, relatives and financial institution. The unknown male directs the employees to remove the contents of their cash drawer and immediately deposit it at a local drug store while remaining on the line with the caller, according to a news release.

The unknown male then instructs the employee to delete any records of their communication from their cell phone and destroy the deposit receipt.

Police said the Sheriff’s Office will never contact people by phone and ask them to deposit money. If people have any doubt as to the identity of the caller, they should take time to confirm it by contacting the agency that caller is claiming to represent.

State police are investigating the scam.