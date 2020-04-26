Saratoga County Sheriff's Office warns of 'bond vouchers' scam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of a scam using the sheriff's office as a front.

According to a news release, members of the public are being contacted by phone directing individuals to acquire "bond vouchers" in various amounts under threat of arrest. The individuals are identifying themselves as members of the police agency.

The sheriff's office said they will never call anyone and direct them to provide money orders, pre-paid credit cards, vouchers or similar forms of payment.

Several complaints are currently under investigation and if anyone receives a phone call about the following is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 518-885-6761.