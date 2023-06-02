Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo has named his new undersheriff.

As part of a series of promotions announced Friday, Zurlo chose Jeffrey R. Brown for the second-in-command post. He replaces Richard Castle, who retired as undersheriff in April.

Since April 2018, Brown held the title of captain overseeing the office's Criminal Investigations Division. He started with the office in September 1998 as a deputy, was promoted to investigator in 2005 in the Criminal Investigations Unit, where he also served as a crime scene specialist and crisis negotiator.

He was promoted to lieutenant of that unit in 2014, supervising investigators, commanding large incidents and investigations, and instructing at the Zone Five Police Academy.

Brown is a lifelong Saratoga County resident who graduated from from Shenendehowa High School. He earned a criminal justice degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He is currently a Clifton Park resident.

The sheriff also announced the following promotions:

• Administrative Captain Patrick M. Maswich has been named chief deputy, leading the road patrol division.

• Steven L. Brown, since January 2022 a senior investigator in the office of professional standards, will now serve as a captain.

• Kevin Herrick will move from a patrol captain to captain of the Criminal Investigations Division.

The sheriff also announced the hiring of Matthew J. Martingano as assistant corrections administrator with the rank of captain. He has worked for the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision where he has been employed since September 2010.