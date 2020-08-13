Saratoga County men face drug charges after traffic stop in Rockland County

RAMAPO — Three Saratoga County men face charges following an early Tuesday morning traffic stop on Interstate 87 in Rockland County, State Police said.

According to a news release, State Police from the Haverstraw barracks stopped a 2006 Cadillac Deville at about 3 a.m. for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the interview process troopers observed a passenger in the back holding a plastic bag with an unknown white substance later identified as crack cocaine, police said.

The passenger, Daniel Jones, 42, of Saratoga Springs, was asked to exit the vehicle and at that time he allegedly grabbed an open switchblade. Troopers instructed him to drop the knife multiple times, which he eventually complied with. Upon his exit of the vehicle, he became irate while being searched and refused to comply with the order. Jones then ran from the scene and after a brief pursuit he was taken into custody, police said.

Jones was allegedly found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine as well as 2.4 grams of crack cocaine. Police said they found an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine in the vehicle.