Saratoga County doctor pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining prescriptions

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13 before Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy. McMahon is required to serve 2 years in prison on the aggravated identity theft conviction. He could face up to 20 years in prison on the drug charges and must serve at least 3 years of post-release supervision after he is released.

McMahon also agreed to pay $43,225 to settle civil penalty claims arising from his improper prescribing of ketamine and failure to keep proper records of ketamine treatment. He admitted to prescribing ketamine intranasal spray to a person who had no legitimate medical need for it.

He also failed to keep records to record the amount of ketamine injected for each patient, the name of the patient, the treatment date and the person who administered the drug. He also failed to conduct an initial inventory of the initial amount of the drug. Authorities say the figure is based, in part, on his inability to pay a higher amount.

The criminal case was investigated the DEA Albany District Office’s Tactical Diversion Squad and its Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

The DEA Tactical Diversion Squad also investigated the civil case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Moran.

Also assisting in the investigations were New York State Police, New York State Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and the DEA Resident Office in Burlington, Vermont.

