A Saratoga County Jail correction officer was arrested on Friday after being accused of sharing confidential information with an inmate, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, while employed as a Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office correction officer, Michael Millington, 23, of Greenfield, is accused of "without authorization, providing confidential information to a county jail inmate which created a substantial risk of injury to another person."

Millington was charged with two misdemeanors: official misconduct and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Millington was processed for the two charges and released on appearance tickets. He is due back in Milton Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.

He was suspended from the sheriff’s office pending a disciplinary hearing.

“I will not tolerate any amount of misconduct from any of my employees," Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in the news release. "Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, as they should be. This arrest, by no means, represents the other fine men and women who come to work every day here at the Sheriff’s Office to protect and serve the residents of Saratoga County. But when an employee crosses the line, I will not hesitate to act."