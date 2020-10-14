 Skip to main content
Saratoga County contractor accused of taking money and not doing work
CORINTH — A Saratoga County contractor is facing a felony charge for allegedly taking money to do projects at a person’s house and not starting the work.

State police received a complaint on Sept. 4 from a Corinth homeowner who said 52-year-old John D. Pratt of Greenfield was paid $10,800 to do several home improvement projects at the victim’s home. Greenfield is accused of never starting the work and not repaying the victim.

Pratt was arrested on Saturday and charged with third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.

