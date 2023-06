SALEM — A Salem man was sentenced on May 19 to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison for stealing credit cards from a vehicle.

Jerry A. Niles was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after police said he stole the cards and personal belongings from the vehicle on July 22.

Niles pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

He also must pay restitution.