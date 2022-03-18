Salem man gets prison time in assault with rake

FORT EDWARD — A Salem man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for assaulting a man with a rake.

Egbert Shaw pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on March 11 to felony second-degree assault. He was arrested on Aug. 28 after state police responded to a report of an assault involving a weapon at a residence in Hebron.

Police determined that Shaw was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman who had a full stay-away order of protection against him.

During the dispute, Shaw threw the victim out of the house and up against a propane tank located outside, according to police.

A neighbor who witnessed the assault tried to intervene, but Shaw struck him multiple times with a garden rake, police said. The neighbor was later treated for a cut at Glens Falls Hospital.

Shaw, who initially resisted arrest, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault, criminal contempt and criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor counts including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.

Shaw pleaded guilty to the single assault count in satisfaction of the charges.

