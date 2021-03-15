Salem man faces felony DWI charge

SALEM — A Salem man was arrested last week on a felony drunken driving charge.

Jamie Alexander, 34, was stopped for a traffic infraction on county Route 61 in Salem just before 9 p.m. on March 9. When Alexander exited the vehicle, the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and observed signs that he was impaired, according to police.

Alexander failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He refused to provide a breath sample at the Greenwich police station, police said.

Alexander was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.

He was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

