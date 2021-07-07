 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem man charged with three felonies after shotgun fired during dispute
0 comments

Salem man charged with three felonies after shotgun fired during dispute

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM — A 59-year-old Salem man was arrested on menacing-related charges Saturday morning following a domestic dispute on Coon Lane, police said. 

Scott D. Johnson menaced a male victim with a shotgun and fired one round at him during the dispute, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Johnson was charged with three felonies: third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and aggravated family offense. Second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, was a fourth charge.

He was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

State police assisted at the scene. 

Scott D. Johnson

Johnson
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News