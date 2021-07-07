Salem man charged with three felonies after shotgun fired during dispute

SALEM — A 59-year-old Salem man was arrested on menacing-related charges Saturday morning following a domestic dispute on Coon Lane, police said.

Scott D. Johnson menaced a male victim with a shotgun and fired one round at him during the dispute, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Johnson was charged with three felonies: third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and aggravated family offense. Second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, was a fourth charge.

He was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

State police assisted at the scene.