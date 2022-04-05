Salem man arrested on DWI-related charges

SHUSHAN — A 29-year-old Salem man was arrested in Shushan on Friday by state police on three DWI-related felonies.

Randy B. Linendoll III was charged with the felonies of aggravated DWI-Leandra’s Law (a child was present in the vehicle at the time of the stop, police said), DWI-previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as a misdemeanor of use of a vehicle without an interlock device, state police said in a news release.

State police stopped Linendoll for traffic violations as he traveled on county Route 64 in Shushan just before 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

Upon speaking with Linendoll, a trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment, police said. Linendoll was administered roadside sobriety tests and taken into custody for driving under the influence, according to the news release.

Linendoll was transported to the state police station in Greenwich where he provided a breath sample of 0.27% blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal threshold for driving while intoxicated.

He was then taken to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.