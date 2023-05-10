CLIFTON PARK — A Salem man was arrested Saturday after police said he stole a check from his former employer and tried to cash it.

State police charged William Jordan, 57, with felony counts of second-degree forgery, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, attempted grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint police received on Feb. 14 from a Clifton Park business owner that an unauthorized check was pending debit from the company’s account. The investigation determined Jordan attempted to withdraw money utilizing a fraudulent check.

Jordan allegedly stole the company check from the location without permission or authorization. He forged the check for a value over $11,000 and attempted to deposit funds into another account, police said.

No funds were released as a result of this crime.

Jordan turned himself in to the state police station in Clifton Park for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Clifton Park Town Court on May 18.