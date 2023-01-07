 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem couple charged with endangering the welfare of a child

SALEM — A Salem couple was arrested on Dec. 28 after police said living conditions in their home presented a danger to a child living there.

State police responded to the home of Jeffrey S. Austin, 55, and 51-year-old Mary B. Austin for a welfare check of a child living at this location. Police determined that the conditions in the home presented a hazard. Authorities did not elaborate.

The Austins turned themselves in to the state police Greenwich station for processing. They were charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and issued appearance tickets. The couple is due in Salem Town Court on Jan. 16.

