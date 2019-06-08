On Saturday afternoon, a Vermont woman was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center for injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash west of the Washington and Warren County line on Route 149, according to the Warren County Sheriff's office.
Police said a 2007 Suzuki Boulevard operated by Jeremiah R. Johnson, 40, of Rutland, Vermont was traveling east bound on State Route 149 when he did not see a traffic back up at the intersection of State Route 149 and State Route 9L.
Johnson attempted to make an emergency stop on his motorcycle, causing him to lose control and the motorcycle overturned, police said.
Johnson and his passenger, Lindsay J. Lindholme, 36, also of Rutland were ejected from the motorcycle.
Johnson was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Lindhome was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries and is in stable condition at this time, according to police.
No tickets were issued; the accident was investigated by Patrol Officer Kenneth Smith.
