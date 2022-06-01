Rutland woman arrested under Leandra's Law

QUEENSBURY — A 41-year-old Rutland woman was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated with a 12-year-old child in the vehicle, police said.

Astrid M. Blake, 41, was driving a 2014 Subaru Forester west on Glen Lake Road in the town of Queensbury when she was pulled over by a patrol unit with the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

After investigation, police said they found Blake to be intoxicated and with her 12-year-old son in the car.

Police say she agreed to a breath sample and failed with 0.41% blood alcohol content. The legal threshold for DWI in New York state is 0.08%.

According to police, she was arrested under Leandra's Law, which states that anyone driving drunk with a child under the age of 15 will be instantly charged with a felony.

Blake was released and is scheduled for court at a later date.

The arrest was made by Patrol Officer Patrick W. Mellon.