Rockland County man faces drug charges after traffic stop
QUEENSBURY — A Rockland County man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony drug charges after being stopped on the Northway.

David Vivanco, 25, was pulled over just before 2 p.m. The trooper reported observing signs of drug use while interviewing Vivanco.

After a search of the vehicle, officers said he was in possession of two clear plastic bags each containing a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, a quantity of marijuana and several pills.

Vivanco was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic drug and criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

Vivanco is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court at a later date.

