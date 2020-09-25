Rockland County man faces drug charges after traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — A Rockland County man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony drug charges after being stopped on the Northway.

David Vivanco, 25, was pulled over just before 2 p.m. The trooper reported observing signs of drug use while interviewing Vivanco.

After a search of the vehicle, officers said he was in possession of two clear plastic bags each containing a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, a quantity of marijuana and several pills.

Vivanco was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic drug and criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

Vivanco is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court at a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.