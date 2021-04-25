 Skip to main content
Rochester man sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for driving stolen car drunk
QUEENSBURY — A Rochester man was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for being intoxicated while driving a stolen car.

Gregory J. Rodgers, 45, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Rodgers was stopped by police on the Northway in Queensbury at about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 6. After running a check of the vehicle, the trooper learned it had been reported stolen out of Vermont. Police also observed signs of intoxication.

Rodgers was arrested and a subsequent search found two credit cards belonging to the registered owner of the vehicle, according to police.

Rodgers was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor DWI.

Rodgers pleaded guilty to the one possession of stolen property count, in addition to misdemeanor DWI in satisfaction of the charges.

Warren County Court Judge Rob Smith sentenced Rodgers to 2 to 4 years on the felony count and 1 year on the DWI. The sentences are to run concurrently.

