Rochester man faces murder, attempted murder charges in shooting

WEBB — State police have charged a Rochester man with the death of one man and the attempted murder of another for allegedly shooting them in the driveway of his home, following an argument at a party Saturday.

Scott R. Krempler, 50, of Patterson in downstate Putnam County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

William J. Robertello, 55, of Oriskany in Oneida County, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a gunshot wound, where he was treated and released.

State Police have charged Stephen E. Swanton, 43, of Rochester with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, both felonies.

At 8:27 p.m. Saturday, Webb and Inlet police responded to a reported home invasion at 168 Dan-Bar Acres Road, Swanton’s house on the south side of First Lake.

A preliminary investigation has determined Swanton was involved in an argument with the two other men outside his house, stemming from an earlier argument at a party down the road. During the arguement, Swanton shot both individuals with a handgun, police reported.

Swanton was taken into police custody without incident, arraigned via Skype and sent to Herkimer County Jail with no bail.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing the investigation.