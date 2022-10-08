Revolutionary War soldiers honored at event

KINGSBURY — Members of the Washington County Historical Society and trustees of the Kingsbury Cemetery Association celebrated the diverse lives of some of the Revolutionary War soldiers buried there during a remembrance ceremony on Saturday morning.

Kingsbury Cemetery Association Trustee Joan Prouty, Washington County Historical Society Vice President Pat Niles and Trustee Susan Arena read short biographies of nine of the 20 veterans believed to be interred at the cemetery between Route 4 and the Kingsbury firehouse on Kingsbury Road.

Although the first recorded burials didn’t take place until 1788, local lore holds that the cemetery has a Revolutionary War origin. According to the claim, several soldiers in General John Burgoyne’s army died during the advance to Saratoga in 1777 and were placed in unmarked graves, Prouty said.

None of the veterans known to be buried there were born in Kingsbury, Prouty said. Records show that they came from Ireland, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Columbia and Dutchess counties. Kingsbury was considered the frontier and had few settlers until after the Revolution, she said.

Some soldiers enlisted early in the Revolution and stayed until the end in 1783, Niles said. Others served only briefly, taking advantage of enlistment bonuses and returning to their farms when their terms ended. Some fought at the battles of Bennington, Saratoga, and elsewhere; others never saw enemy fire.

Their lives after the war were just as varied.

Asa Barney worked as a laborer and never married or owned land. He applied for a military pension in 1819 and was granted $8 a month for the rest of his life, equivalent to around $200 today. Irish immigrant Joseph Caldwell, by contrast, served as an elected official in Colrain, Mass., town supervisor in Kingsbury, and a negotiator to settle post-war affairs with the British and have Vermont annex New York’s Cambridge district, an effort that was not successful.

Mathew Scott was a member of the New York State Assembly in 1794-95. Ichabod Kneeland, probably a veteran of the Battle of Bunker Hill (Massachusetts), owned land and four slaves in 1818 when he applied for a military pension “due to my reduced circumstances.”

According to the custom of the time, he could have sold the slaves to raise cash, but he was apparently unwilling to separate them. At his death the next year, his will freed the slaves and provided for their support. His widow Cynthia in turn included two of the freed people in her will.

Revolutionary War re-enactors Mike and Mary Skelly, Bradley Allen and Bob Wesser, attired in the uniforms of the 2nd Continental Artillery, contributed to the ceremony by firing a cannon replicating a model used by both sides of the conflict.

Members of the Kingsbury Cemetery Association did extensive research about the cemetery’s Revolutionary War veterans several years ago when they applied for funding for a historic marker from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Prouty said. Their research meshed with the county historical society’s project, begun in 2020, to update the lists of Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the county.

“We provided the documentation. They got more information from others and wrote the biographies,” Prouty said.

Saturday’s event was sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society. The project is ongoing and the society hopes to hold similar commemorations at other cemeteries in the county, Arena said. New information is welcome and can be entered on a form on the historical society’s website, www.wchs-ny.org.

The county historical society isn’t the only organization looking for Revolutionary War veterans. Prouty said she’s trying to discover who placed metal markers and flags at two graves earlier this year. Both veterans served at the Battle of Bunker Hill and the markers apparently recognize that, she said.