FORT EDWARD — A new trial is set to begin Monday for the Whitehall man accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 9, after his 2021 conviction was thrown out by an appeals court.

Kenneth Reed was sentenced in June 2021 to 15 years in prison. A Washington County jury found him guilty the previous month on charges of aggravated second-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sexual abuse, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The verdict came after a weeklong trial.

Police said that Reed had touched the private parts of the girl, with whom he was acquainted, on May 30, 2020. Reed was arrested that September after laboratory reports showed that semen found on the girl’s underwear contained DNA that matched the genetic profile of Reed or a male relative. In addition, medical experts testified at trial that they did not believe the injuries could have been caused by the girl by accident or fall, which is what the defense had claimed.

Reed’s attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, had filed a brief arguing that the victim was improperly allowed to testify without the court first determining whether the child had the intelligence and capacity to give unsworn testimony. The state’s criminal procedure law does not permit a witness younger than 9 years old to testify unless the court is satisfied that the witness understands the nature of an oath.

“It is undisputed that, prior to the child giving unsworn testimony, County Court did not conduct any form of inquiry or examination of the child to determine whether the child possessed sufficient intelligence and capacity to give unsworn testimony,” the justices from the Appellate Division, Third Department, wrote in a Nov. 23 decision. “Without such inquiry or examination, the court could not make any determination as to whether the child was competent to give unsworn testimony. Indeed, there is no indication that the court made any finding or specific determination of the child’s competency.”

The justices were not satisfied with the people’s assertion that the initial questioning by the prosecutor and the child’s responses satisfied this requirement, mainly because it did not disclose whether the child understood the difference between a truth and a lie.

“County Court’s error in permitting the child to give unsworn testimony without conducting a prior inquiry ... was not harmless given that the proof of defendant’s guilt was not overwhelming,” they wrote.

Even though the issue of competency was not raised in a timely fashion on appeal, the appellate court set aside the verdict “in the interest of justice.”

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the appeal centered on a very technical issue. If a witness is under a certain age, the court has to make a determination whether the child is capable of giving sworn testimony, meaning he or she understands what it means to swear an oath.

“If they rule that you’re not capable to do that, they can still allow you to give unsworn testimony,” he said.

In this case, the court did not make a determination about whether the victim was capable of giving sworn testimony. However, he said it was never the prosecution’s intent that she would be sworn in.

Jordan believes the trial would last three or four days, depending on how long it takes for a jury to be seated.