Retiring Fort Edward police chief pleads guilty in training records case

Retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway admitted on Monday to falsifying training records.

Derway pleaded guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor count of offering a false instrument for filing in Albany City Criminal Court.

According to court officials, he was sentenced to a conditional discharge, “which included the requirement to comply with a stipulation.” The stipulation of the conditional discharge has not been made available to the public.

Ben Mastitis of the state Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

Derway and Fort Edward police Sgt. Dean Watkins initially pleaded not guilty to 11 felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in Albany City Criminal Court in March.

They were placed on administrative leave in January.

Derway submitted a letter of resignation to the Fort Edward Village Board in May that stated his retirement would be effective July 15.

Watkins could stand further disciplinary action pending a village hearing in accordance with Civil Service Law and Village Law. He has not yet been sentenced in Albany City Court.

The sentence comes after Derway and Watkins were charged in connection with falsifying police training documents from October 2019.

The felony complaint was brought to Albany City Court by Attorney General’s Office Detective Supervisor Samuel Scotellaro III, claiming both officers signed “final evaluation” field training documents that were submitted to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The DCJS is a state agency tasked with setting the standards for police training across New York state and is responsible for certifying police officers and police training officers.

The documents state that Watkins and Derway signed evaluations “verifying police trainees completed the requisite requirements for the police training program, when defendants did not directly observe completion of various training performance areas.”

New police recruits are required to complete field training hours as a continuation of the job screening process and are required to complete police duties under the supervision of an appointed field training officer for a minimum of 160 hours.

The training officer and the recruit are required to fill out and sign daily observation reports to account for the training hours and submit the documents along with the final evaluations to the DCJS to grant the recruit certification.

The Attorney General’s Office complaint claims 15 police recruits were approved for a “Basic Course for Police Officers” directed by Watkins, which is required within one year of appointment to law enforcement, to be completed between Oct. 20, 2018, and Oct. 20, 2019. Eleven of the recruits were employed by the Fort Edward Police Department.

At the time of the course, Derway and Watkins were the only certified field training officers in the department. Watkins signed off on the training of seven officers and Derway signed off on four, according to the complaint.

The Attorney General’s Office stated that discrepancies were discovered after the DCJS requested the daily observation reports associated with the 11 trainees.

“Specifically, they observed that Watkins and Derway worked an astronomical number of hours as an FTO (field training officer). Watkins was listed as working for 71 out of 78 calendar days for a total of 892.5 hours; he reportedly worked several shifts exceeding 24 consecutive hours and often had three or more recruits assigned to him simultaneously,” the complaint reads.

As for Derway, the complaint also states he was assigned multiple recruits during the same shift and worked 51 out of 67 calendar days as an FTO for a total of 510 hours.

These numbers prompted the DCJS to request the attendance records of Watkins and Derway. It was then discovered that Watkins signed off on 668.5 hours of field supervisor time he did not work and Derway signed off on 228 hours he did not actually work, according to the complaint.