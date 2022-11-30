Residents of Glens Falls, Bolton charged in separate DWI crashes

State police have arrested two people in separate drunken driving crashes last week.

On Nov. 22 at about 11:18 p.m., state police responded to a crash in the parking lot of Fitzgeralds Steakhouse in Moreau. The investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Shawn F. Van Vranken, of Glens Falls, struck a parked car while attempting to leave the location, according to a news release.

Van Vranken was arrested and transported to the Wilton state police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication. He was issued appearance tickets and released to a sober party. He is due in Moreau Town Court on Dec. 7.

On Nov. 23 at about 10:23 p.m., state police responded to a one-car crash on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton. Following an investigation into the crash, the trooper arrested 29-year-old Catherine E. Brown, of Bolton, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police said Brown refused to provide a breath sample. The DWI charge was upgraded to a felony because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.