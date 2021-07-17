Report: Baby injured in alleged assault by father dies

GLENS FALLS — The 7-week-old Glens Falls boy who police said was assaulted by his father has died.

WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 reported that the infant died on Saturday at Albany Medical Center from injuries he suffered on July 4.

Police said the boy's father, 19-year-old Tyler Zaugg, struck him in the head and torso with a closed fist. The baby had a brain injury and cracked ribs.

Zaugg had been alone with the infant in their Broad Street apartment and police determined that he harmed the boy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zaugg was indicted on July 9 on felony charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He may face more charges in the wake of the baby’s death.

His girlfriend, Delaney Locke, had told police that Zaugg had been watching the infant while she was at her mother’s home. Zaugg had called her to say that the baby had slipped in the tub when he was giving him a bath and he needed to come home.

At the hospital, she noticed the bruises to the infant. When she asked Zaugg if he knew what happened to their son, he got really upset, according to court documents.

She also told police that it was not a planned pregnancy.