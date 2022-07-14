Repeat felon faces up to 16 years in state prison for crime spree

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A repeat felon faces up to 16 years in state prison following a guilty plea to four separate robbery charges in connection with a crime spree that took place in February.

Police said that Justin P. Rock, 37, is facing four separate felony charges of third-degree robbery.

Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, Rock entered the X-tra Mart, Smoke n' Save, Post Time Wine and Spirits, and I Love New York Pizza in downtown Saratoga Springs and got away with hundreds of dollars in cash collectively, according to police.

Police said that Rock had a firearm and demanded cash from the register of the businesses he entered. Rock robbed three separate businesses in such a way on Feb. 21, two of which were less than 10 minutes from each other, according to police.

Karen Heggen, district attorney for Saratoga County, announced on Thursday that Rock will pay restitution to the victims and will serve his four separate prison terms consecutively. He will be sentenced on Sept. 15.

Once he is sentenced he will face a prison sentence between eight and 16 years, according to a news release.

Heggen thanked the Saratoga Springs Police Department and the crime victims for their hard work, commitment and perseverance to ensuring that Rock was held accountable.