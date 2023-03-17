WILTON — A Wilton man with a history of driving while intoxicated has pleaded guilty to charges from his latest arrest on New Year’s Eve.

Joshua E. Pelletier, 33, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to a felony count of DWI.

Pelletier was stopped on Dec. 31 on Route 9 at 6:49 p.m. for a traffic violation. He was transported to the state police station, where provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18%. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Police said Pelletier has a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last 10 years and was driving after his license had been permanently revoked.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated DWI, DWI-previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol and a misdemeanor of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Pelletier pleaded guilty to the one DWI count in satisfaction of the charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.