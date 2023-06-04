WILTON — A Gansevoort man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 to 3 years in jail for driving drunk without a license.

Joshua E. Pelletier, 33, was arrested on New Year’s Eve. He was pulled over on Route 9 in Wilton at 6:49 p.m. for a traffic violation. He provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18%.

Pelletier has a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last 10 years and had his licensed permanently revoked.

He pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in March to felony DWI.