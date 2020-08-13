You have permission to edit this article.
Rensselaer County man arrested for violating protection order
CAMBRIDGE — A Johnsonville man was arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection at a residence in Cambridge on Wednesday.

State Police arrested Christopher G. Fisher, 48, after he entered a residence into a dispute with a person who had an order of protection against him.

Fisher was charged with aggravated family harassment, a felony.

He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail. 

