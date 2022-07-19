 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raquette Lake man charged with rape, sexual abuse

  0

LONG LAKE — A 30-year-old man from Raquette Lake was arrested on July 13 in Long Lake and charged with second-degree rape and other counts pertaining to sexual abuse.

Kristopher M. Burke was also charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse as well as misdemeanors of with unlawfully dealing with a child, endangering the welfare of a child and criminally using drug paraphernalia. 

Burke was arraigned in Long Lake Town Court and was taken to Hamilton County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The investigation was conducted by state police. 

Police said that an order of protection was issued against Burke.

