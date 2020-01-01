Rapist who tried to kill girl in Warren County up for parole

A number of the investigators and prosecutors who worked on the case, as well as the victim and her family, plan to advocate for his continued imprisonment. Former Warren County District Attorney Sterling Goodspeed, who prosecuted the case, said he was retrieving documents and court transcripts to submit to the Parole Board.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I will do all that is humanly possible to keep him where he is," he said of May.

One of Warren County Sheriff Bud York's last acts as sheriff, before he retired Tuesday, was to write a letter urging the Parole Board not to release May because "he will offend again." He said numerous investigators who involved with the case were also contacting the parole board.

York was a state trooper in 1986 when he arrested May for raping a neighbor, a case in which he pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse and served two years in state prison.

York said he still vividly recalled the 1986 case, and how traumatized the victim was.