Rape charge added in case of Greenwich man accused of taking minor without permission

GREENWICH — A Greenwich man arrested last week for allegedly taking a child under the age of 16 without permission is now facing a rape charge in that case.

John M. Ingraham, 44, was charged on Thursday with a felony count of predatory sexual assault against a child, according to a news release.

Ingraham is accused of having previous sexual contact with the child, who he had attempted to take and leave the state.

Ingraham was initially arrested on Jan. 7 after police had received a report at about 8:52 a.m. of a missing child. He and the child were located at the Warners Service Area on the Thruway about three hours after being reported missing.

The minor, who is known to Ingraham, was not injured.

Ingraham was arraigned in Greenwich Town Court and sent back to Washington County Jail without bail.

He is a registered Level 3 sexually violent offender due to a prior conviction of first-degree attempted rape. In addition, police said Ingraham’s employment resulted in frequent and long-distance traveling inside and outside New York state. Police did not disclose what his employment was.

Anyone with information related to this crime or who believes they have been a victim are asked to contact state police at 518-583-7000 or email crimetip@troops.ny.gov.