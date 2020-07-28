Race Course employee sentenced for trafficking meth

ALBANY — A former employee at the Saratoga County Race Course was sentenced to more than five years in prison for selling crystal meth while working at the track, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany

Francisco Alarcon Badillo, 29, a native of Mexico, pleaded guilty in January to selling more than 400 grams of crystal meth while working and living at the track between May and August of 2019.

Badillo admitted to hiding the drugs in various locations of the race course property, including his dorm room.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Saratoga Springs Police Department. The New York Racing Association, which operated the race track, assisted in the investigation.