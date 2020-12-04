 Skip to main content
Queensbury woman receives prison time in drug case
QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty on a drug charge.

Abigayle M. DePalo, 26, admitted in Warren County Court to having more than 500 milligrams of cocaine in June 2019.

She pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in November 2019 and was released under supervision.  She was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to the jail term. She also faces two years of post-release supervision. 

DePalo had faced unrelated charges in Saratoga County Court. She pleaded to third-degree robbery in November 2019 for stealing unspecified property from a person using force last May.

Abigayle DePalo

DePalo
