Queensbury woman receives prison time in drug case

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty on a drug charge.

Abigayle M. DePalo, 26, admitted in Warren County Court to having more than 500 milligrams of cocaine in June 2019.

She pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in November 2019 and was released under supervision. She was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to the jail term. She also faces two years of post-release supervision.

DePalo had faced unrelated charges in Saratoga County Court. She pleaded to third-degree robbery in November 2019 for stealing unspecified property from a person using force last May.

