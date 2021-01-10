Queensbury woman receives prison time for robbery

BALLSTON SPA — A Queensbury woman has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after admitting to robbing a person.

Abigayle M. DePalo, 27, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court November 2019 to felony third-degree robbery. She used force to take some unspecified property from a person back in May 2019. Police did not say what the property was.

DePalo faced unrelated charges in a case in Warren County Court after a 2019 arrest in which she possessed 500 milligrams of cocaine. She pleaded guilty in 2019 in that case as well and was initially released under supervision.

The prison time was subsequently imposed.

DePalo was also sentenced to 2 1/2 years in that case last month. It was unclear whether it is concurrent with the Saratoga County sentence.

