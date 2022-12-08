Queensbury woman for allegedly selling meth

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Sheriff's Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested Sara Seymour of Queensbury on Wednesday for allegedly selling methamphetamine and bail jumping.

Police said that during a joint investigation conducted by the Warren and Saratoga County sheriff's offices, Seymour sold methamphetamine to a police informant on two separate occasions during a controlled drug buy operation.

Seymour also had bench warrants out of Queensbury and Lake George town courts for failing to appear on felony charges of identity theft and grand larceny on at least four different court dates.

Seymour was charged with two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and a felony charge of second degree bail jumping, according to a news release.

She was arraigned at Warren County Court on the drug charges and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of $10,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. Seymour was later taken before Warren County CAP Court for arraignment on the bail jumping charge and bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.