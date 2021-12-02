Queensbury woman faces grand larceny charge in connection with pro shop theft

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local golf course.

Jean F. Garry, 61, or Ridge Road, was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after police said she stole money from the pro shop at the golf course while she was employed there over a span of several years.

Police said they were able to recover a portion of the funds.

Garry was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

She was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Queensbury Town Court next week.

