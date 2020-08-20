Queensbury woman faces charges for violating protection order

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is facing multiple felony charges for violating an order of protection on Wednesday, State Police said.

Ashlie M. Gordon, 33, was arrested following a dispute at a Queensbury residence.

Police were called and determined a person inside the residence had a protection order against Gordon.

She was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies.

Gordon was arraigned and released. She is due back in Town Court on Aug. 24.