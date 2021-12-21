Queensbury woman charged with filing false report involving stabbing

GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury woman has been arrested for filing a false report in connection with a stabbing incident that took place at a Union Street residence on Nov. 17, according to police.

Michelle Marks, 28, has been charged with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, making a punishable false statement, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, unlawful possession of noxious matter, second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, all misdemeanors.

The Glens Falls Police Department responded to a potential domestic dispute between a man and a woman at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17. Marks had suffered stab wounds to her lower abdomen that were severe enough to require treatment at the hospital.

Police said that she made a report stating that she had been stabbed by the man involved in the dispute.

Glens Falls Police later discovered that Marks had stabbed herself during the dispute. Police said she had also chased the man out of the residence, assaulting him with pepper spray.

The man was exposed to the pepper spray, but had no other injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Police said that Marks confessed that her original report was not accurate, and she was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court on Friday. She was released under her own recognizance and will appear in court on a later date.

Detective Lt. Seth French said that the stabbing was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public as a result.

