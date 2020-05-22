Queensbury woman charged with felony criminal nuisance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested Thursday after police found evidence of "substantial narcotics use," including thousands of used hypodermic needles, in her apartment, according to a Warren County Sheriff's Office news release.

Shannon Murphy, 28, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, just hours after being arraigned on other drug charges, police said.

Responding officers arrived at the Regency Park Apartments at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find Murphy attempting to gain access to the apartment. Police reported finding a broken window, open door and, upon entry into the apartment, "located evidence of substantial narcotics use consisting of thousands of used hypodermic needles and additional drug paraphernalia," according to the news release.

Police said the apartment was later deemed unfit for occupancy.

Murphy was given an Aug. 10 hearing at Queensbury Town Court and released on her own recognizance.