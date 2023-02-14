MALTA — A woman from Queensbury was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge early Sunday morning after a crash on the Northway.

Tameka E. Jones, 38, was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday at 3:03 a.m., New York State Police responded to the Northway in Malta for reports of a crash.

According to police, an unoccupied, disabled vehicle was on the west shoulder of the southbound lane of the Northway. Police said Anthony S. Alifano, 28, of Clifton Park, was operating his vehicle southbound and struck the disabled vehicle, pushing it into the center lane.

He then left the crash scene in his vehicle, but was located a short time later uninjured on Moe Road in Clifton Park, where a traffic stop was conducted. Alifano was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic law violations. During processing, police reported he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18% — more than twice the legal limit.

He was issued appearance tickets for the Malta Town Court in March and released to a sober third party.

Following the first crash, Jones, who was also traveling south on the Northway, struck the disabled vehicle in the center lane, causing her vehicle to flip. She was uninjured and arrested on a DWI charge. During processing at the state police station in Saratoga, police said Jones recorded a 0.25% BAC — more than three times the legal limit.

She also allegedly had controlled substances, but police did not provide information about them.

She was issued appearance tickets for the Malta Town Court in February and released to a sober third party.