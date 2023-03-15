QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman is facing charges drug and alcohol charges following a car crash.
State police responded to a one-car crash in the area of Fortsville Road in Moreau on March 8 at about 7:52 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Chelsea E. Colomb. She was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.
Colomb was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation and misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.